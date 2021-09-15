Former WWE NXT Superstar Jake Atlas (Kenny Marquez) has announced that he will be stepping away from pro wrestling.

Atlas took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced that he is stepping away from the business, noting that he is not injured, but is dealing with some things and is looking to explore different opportunities to find his passion again. His full statement reads like this:

“I’m not concussed or ‘banged up.’ I simply just can’t keep going anymore. Take your mental health seriously, both for yourselves & for each other, because we only have one life to live. Thank you to anyone who did support me for 5 years. I didn’t do much, but what I did was fun. I’m stepping away from wrestling completely right now so please don’t ask me to do interviews/appearances. I’d like my privacy to be respected. At 26 years old, I’ve got my entire life ahead of me & I’m choosing to explore completely different industries to find my passion again. Unfortunately, it was unhealthy for me the entire time. I just learned how to hide it really well. I hope that friends & fans I’ve made alike continue to support me no matter what.”

Atlas noted in a follow-up tweet that he has major anxiety.

“I have major anxiety just having done that, please be sensitive. Thank you,” he wrote.

Atlas recently returned to the ring for Effy’s Big Gay Brunch event from GCW during All Out Weekend, defeating Effy. He then worked ROH’s Death Before Dishonor XVIII event this past weekend, losing to Taylor Rust. Atlas had been announced to make his New Japan debut at the upcoming NJPW Strong tapings. He was under contract to WWE from October 23, 2019 until being released on August 6 of this year.

Stay tuned for more on Atlas. You can see his full tweets below:

