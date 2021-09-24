WWE announced there will be a special edition of WWE’s The Bump on Sunday ahead of the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
The guests for the show will be RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, and Carmella.
WWE’s The Bump will start at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live, and Twitch.
After The Bump, is the special collection, “Best of WWE Extreme Rules,” at 3:30 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
