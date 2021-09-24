WWE announced there will be a special edition of WWE’s The Bump on Sunday ahead of the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The guests for the show will be RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, and Carmella.

WWE’s The Bump will start at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live, and Twitch.

After The Bump, is the special collection, “Best of WWE Extreme Rules,” at 3:30 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Below is WWE’s full announcement:

Get set for WWE Extreme Rules with a loaded Sunday slate of WWE programming. A special WWE Extreme Rules edition of WWE’s The Bump The crew of WWE’s The Bump takes over at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy and Carmella lend their voices to help preview all the night’s action. Best of WWE Extreme Rules Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest WWE Extreme Rules Matches, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show The WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms, including TikTok, and will provide expert analysis ahead of the night’s career-altering matches to come. Join our panelists for a deep dive into all the action.

The card for Sunday’s Extreme Rules is available here.