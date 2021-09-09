WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy recently sat down with James Stewart on Wrestling Inside the Ropes. Hardy was a top trend on social media after he was seen chasing for the 24/7 Title, and he spoke on that segment and his future with the title.

“On Monday night in Miami, that’s just what I felt like doing. That’s what I had to do,” Hardy said. “I was in the chase for the 24/7 Title, and it just didn’t work out. I just came out there, and it didn’t work out, but it’s one of those things.

“I show up to work. I do what they need me to do, and then I move on. That’s in the past, and this Monday is the future, so I’m super excited.”

Hardy picked up a controversial win over Karrion Kross in Kross’ RAW debut. Hardy spoke on the match and talked about Kross as a talent.

“I had never met Karrion, until I worked with him. Matt had worked with him years ago, and I’d seen some of his stuff in the other wrestling worlds,” Hardy noted. “He’s just an interesting dude, very, very interesting, otherworldly type of guy. He’s got interesting ideas, so I’m excited to see where his future goes and super excited to work with him again because being the only one that’s kind of beat him by a unique way, Jeff Hardy using the ropes to win, I think there’s something else left before our feud is over. So excited about that. Maybe something happens at Extreme Rules. It’s kind of short notice, but who knows.”

Hardy recently turned 44 this year, and he has been in the business for nearly 20 years. He commented on whether he has a specific timeline for his career.

“No, I have no idea,” Hardy admitted. “Every match I have now, it’s like, this might be my last match because sometimes, the little things kill. It’s so easy to get hurt. I just don’t know. I live week-to-week, match-to-match.”

Nearly half of Hardy’s career has been in WWE. He spoke on what his relationship is like with Vince McMahon after all this time.

“I’m just so grateful to have this opportunity to still be a WWE superstar, so I’m very thankful and grateful for every show that I’m on,” Hardy expressed. “It don’t matter what I’m doing. I’m just so blessed to be a part of WWE still, but it’s a business relationship. I try to do the best I can for him and for the WWE, and hopefully, that’s enough.”

