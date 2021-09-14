Jeff Hardy was recently on Wrestling Inside the Ropes with James Stewart where he talked about his WWE career and his future. Hardy reflected on his latest WWE return in 2017 where he and his brother Matt came out as a surprise for WrestleMania 33.

“It was the craziest thing. It all started with with Matt’s idea of the ‘Expedition of Gold’, and I had no idea what he was talking about when he first brought this up. But we were kind of just following his lead with the Broken Universe stuff. It just led from one set of tag team titles, to another set of tag team titles, to the set of tag team titles, which is the WWE World Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania, and it all just built up to that moment.

“Going from TNA, to Ring of Honor, to WWE, where it all kind of started for us, the ‘Expedition of Gold’, and it ended perfectly by becoming the WWE Tag Team Champions. When it comes to high spots and moments in WWE, that’s up there for me. You can get speared 20 feet in there or hanging up there with D-Von Dudley and trying to get the titles, jump off 20 foot ladders. But going out through that curtain that night in Orlando at WrestleMania in 2017, that took it off, and that’s the moment for me, returning to where it all started and to where it hopefully ends.”

Hardy has accomplished a lot in his pro wrestling career winning various singles and tag team titles. He spoke on what his current goal is.

“My number one goal is definitely to be the Universal Champion one time before my career’s over because I don’t put a number on how much longer I have,” Hardy admitted. “I’m very much living life day to day. I just want to entertain people. It’s so exciting to be back in front of the live audiences after almost a year of the silence, and the ThunderDome, and the sound effects. It was a wild time to be a pro wrestler in WWE. I got all these ideas still, and I’m so blessed that I still have the passion in here and up here for pro wrestling that I had when I was 16 years old. Anything’s possible in pro wrestling, and that’s why it’s so cool. So, I’m shooting for the stars.”

Hardy is currently on the RAW brand. However, there is reportedly a draft coming in Oct., and Hardy gave his thoughts on the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

“It’s just so powerful every time I watch SmackDown, and I love The Usos and the the whole ‘Head of the Table’ thing,” Hardy expressed. “The ‘Tribal Chief’ is so strong. That’s definitely a dream match I have before my career is over because I’ve never been in the ring and went head to head with with Roman Reigns ever. That’s on my bucket list, for sure, and I think it could be a very beautiful encounter.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inside the Ropes with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.