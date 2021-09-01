Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has been announced for three major conventions.

Convention producer Reedpop has announced Cena for the Florida Supercon, New York Comic Con, and the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. Cena has been announced as a featured guest for all three events.

The Florida Supercon will take place Friday, September 10 – Sunday, September 12 in Miami Beach, FL at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Cena will sign autographs that Saturday.

NYCC will take place Thursday, October 7 – Sunday, October 10 at the Javits Center in New York City. Cena will be signing that Saturday.

C2E2 will take place Friday, December 10 – Sunday, December 12 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Cena will appear for fans that Saturday.

The weekend of the Florida Supercon will be a busy one for Cena as he will work his remaining WWE date that Friday, at the Super SmackDown taping from Madison Square Garden in New York City. He is advertised to team with The Mysterios to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, likely in the dark main event.

Stay tuned for more on Cena.