– John Cena is narrating a documentary on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFL Network next Wednesday, September 8th. Cena will narrate America’s Game: 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which premieres at 8:00 PM ET. The documentary features in-depth interviews with linebacker Devin White, wide receiver Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette recounting the story of the Super Bowl LV champion Buccaneers.

– Speaking of Cena, Wrestling Inc. was sent the exclusive clip below of Cena talking about being in awe of being part of the F9 franchise. Cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel also discussed what it was like working with Cena on the film.

“I love John Cena!” Emmanuel admitted. “I used to watch wrestling quite a bit. The nostalgia of him in WWE is very real in my heart.”

F9 is available on Digital 9/7, and is coming to 4k UHD and Blu-ray on 9/21.

FOCO is releasing WWE NWO Big 3 Bobbleheads. The series features Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash. Hogan is numbered out of 600, while Nash & Hall are numbered out of 400.