Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena says he will never wrestle for another promotion.

Cena participated in a fan Q&A at the Florida Supercon last weekend and was asked if he would ever wrestle for another pro wrestling company. Cena pointed to the “never say never” philosophy, but added that he’s certain he will not step into another ring.

“There’s a whole like ‘never say never’ philosophy and I’m also that way in life because you never know what life will bring you. But, I can with certainty say no,” Cena said.

Cena also talked about the famous ECW One Night Stand event in 2006, where he dropped the WWE Title to WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam in front of a raucous crowd. Cena said the night was beautiful.

“Four hours before the event [I found out I was losing the title] and it was beautiful. It was beautiful. It honestly was and I wouldn’t have it no other way. That’s a night that I cherish. It was fantastic,” Cena said.

Cena worked his last WWE date last Friday for the Super SmackDown dark main event at Madison Square Garden, teaming with The Mysterios for a win over WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. He is back to working on Hollywood projects and there’s no word on when he will be back to work for WWE.

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the quotes)