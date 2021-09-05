Julia Hart has been removed from the All Out Women’s Casino Battle Royale.
Hart was attacked by Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill during tonight’s special edition of AEW Dark.
It was also announced during the show that Skye Blue will be added to the Women’s Casino Battle Royale.
AEW tweeted, “Because of the attack on @TheJuliaHart earlier by Nyla & Jade, there’s an opening in tomorrow’s Casino Battle Royale & #AEW GM @TonyKhan, impressed w/ @Skyebyee‘s losing effort vs @Thee_Red_Velvet, adds her to the match!”
The participates announced so far are Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, Jade Cargill, Anna Jay, Riho, The Bunny, Big Swole, Tay Conti, Hikaru Shida, Red Velvet, Diamante, Emi Sakura, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King, Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Skye Blue.
All Out is tomorrow (Sunday, September 5) at 8 pm ET with The Buy In pre-show starting at 7 pm ET. As noted earlier, FITE announced it will be streaming the pay-per-view in the United States.
Below is the rest of the card:
AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage
AEW Women’s World Championship
Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander
AEW World Tag Team Championship (Steel Cage Match)
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros
AEW TNT Championship
Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
MJF vs. Chris Jericho
If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again.
The Buy In
Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, TH2, and Private Party
