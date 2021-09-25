Following Adam Cole and The Young Bucks defeating Christian Cage and Jurassic Express on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Cole vs. Jungle Boy has been announced for AEW Dynamite.

Also announced was a women’s tag team match between Anna Jay and Tay Conti against Penelope Ford and The Bunny. Ford had defeated Jay at Rampage: Grand Slam thanks to help from brass knuckles The Bunny provided.

After the match, Dark Order came out after the Hardy Family Office surrounded the ring. They came in to assist Jay. However, Evil Uno walked out continuing the rift within Dark Order.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY:

* AEW TNT Champion Miro defends against Sammy Guevara

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

* Jungle Boy vs. Adam Cole

* Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny and Penelope Ford