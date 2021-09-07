Karrion Kross appeared on WWE RAW Talk last night and delivered an intense promo to Kevin Patrick.

Last night’s RAW saw Kross appear in a pre-recorded backstage edition of Moist TV with John Morrison. Wearing a suit, Kross said he can be described as a person who wants to make people’s worst dreams become a reality. He was also asked what he has planned next, and he said he plans on making Morrison suffer. This led to a back & forth to set up Morrison vs. Kross in singles action. Kross ended up defeating Morrison in a match that saw the former WWE NXT Champion dominate, winning by submission with the Kross Jacket.

Patrick then approached Kross on RAW Talk and tried to ask a question, but Kross hushed him and delivered a promo.

“I am done answering questions for the day,” Kross declared. “Luckily for you I do have something to say and I want you to listen. John Morrison, earlier tonight, told me I needed to tell the WWE Universe who I was, and what I’m here to do. Can you believe that? These people know who I am, people at home know who I am.

“The problem, Kevin, is sometimes… sometimes I don’t know who I am anymore. But I do know this, I enjoy hurting people and I’m real good at it. So, maybe if I just keep hurting people I’ll find the answers that I’m looking for. Tick, tock…”

Kross has lost just three WWE TV matches since making his main roster debut on WWE Main Event in late June, with a win over Shelton Benjamin. He retained the NXT Title over Johnny Gargano on the July 13 NXT show, lost to Jeff Hardy on the July 19 RAW, defeated Keith Lee on the July 26 RAW, lost to Lee on the August 2 RAW, defeated Jeff Hardy on the August 9 RAW, defeated Hardy again on the August 16 RAW, dropped the NXT Title to Samoa Joe at Takeover 36 on August 22 in his final bout for the brand, defeated Ricochet on the August 23 RAW, defeated Humberto Carrillo on the August 30 RAW, and then defeated Morrison last night.