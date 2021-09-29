Despite the new nickname, Keith “Bearcat” Lee says he is still Limitless.

As noted, this week’s WWE RAW saw Lee debut his new “Bearcat” nickname, believed to be inspired by Bearcat Wright, a popular African American pro wrestler from the 1950s and 1960s, who was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Legacy Wing in 2017, or Bearcat Brown, an innovative African American wrestler who usually worked the Memphis area in the 1960s and 1970s. Lee defeated Akira Tozawa in a squash match on RAW, while sporting a beard and new in-ring gear.

In an update, Lee took to Twitter today with his first social media comments since returning to WWE TV as “Bearcat” on RAW.

“#BaskInMyGlory … No matter the task asked of me … #iAmStillLimitless,” Lee wrote as his pinned tweet

For what it’s worth, the official WWE roster has been updated to show Lee’s new “Bearcat” name.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Lee’s post-RAW interview with what he had to say about the new attitude.

You can see Lee’s full tweet below, along with a clip from his RAW win: