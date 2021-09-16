On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson met face-to-face in the ring yet again. This time, however, Omega accepted Danielson’s challenge for a match to determine who is the better of the two.

Bryan first made his appearance by walking down to the ring to a massive pop from the crowd. He was shortly thereafter interrupted by Kenny Omega and Don Callis, who took his time insulting Bryan’s character.

Bryan insulted Callis right back and demanded he talk to Kenny Omega one-on-one. He then explained to Omega that this isn’t about the World Championship at this time, and that he just wants to have a match to see who is the better of the two.

Kenny hesitated at first but answered with a resounding, “Yes!”

This match will take place during next week’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. You can see the full updated card below:

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (Non-title match)

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. FTR

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer

* Britt Baker (c) vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page and Scoripo Sky

You can see highlights from the segment below: