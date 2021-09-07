Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, The Outsiders, during tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

As seen in the photos below, Kingston & Woods wore wrestling attires very similar to the ones donned by Nash & Hall at WCW’s Bash of the Beach 1996.

Nash took notice and reacted via twitter:

@TrueKofi Thank you so much for the love tonight. It was amazing to watch that gear in actual motion. Always wondered what it would look like.

Kingston has yet to respond to Nash’s tweet.

As noted, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP became the #1 contenders to the RAW Tag Team Titles by winning a Tag Team Turmoil on RAW. Randy Orton and Riddle will defend their titles against Lashley and MVP during next Monday’s RAW from the TD Garden in Boston.

You can see Nash’s tweet below: