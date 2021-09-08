WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida has been out of action due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

As noted, Kushida was set to defend his title against Roderick Strong back on the August 17 NXT show, but it was announced that he was not cleared to compete following a medical evaluation. No other details were announced.

In an update, Kushida posted the following Instagram video to reveal that he recently tested positive for COVID-19. He noted that he tested positive three weeks ago, and his family also tested positive.

Kushida said he and his wife were fully vaccinated, but they still caught the virus. He added that everyone is OK now, but they were dealing with fatigue, loss of smell and taste, and other symptoms. The family is currently recovering and feeling much better now.

Kushida did not say when he will be back in action, but he said he will see everyone in the ring soon.

Kushida noted back in a May 16 tweet that he had taken his second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and was dealing with side effects (headache, malaise) so severe that he couldn’t leave the house.

It’s been noted on NXT TV that Strong still has a title shot coming to him when Kushida is cleared to return.

Kushida has not wrestled since defeating Ari Sterling on the August 6 edition of WWE 205 Live, which was taped on July 21. His last NXT TV match came on July 20 as he and Bobby Fish defeated Strong and Tyler Rust.

