The latest betting odds for WWE Extreme Rules still have all the champions favored, according to BetOnline.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently the biggest favorite at -1000 against Finn Balor (+500). The closest odds for a title match is WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte (-200) vs. Alexa Bliss (+150).

Extreme Rules is tomorrow at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Below are the full betting lines:

Becky Lynch (c) -400 vs. Bianca Belair +250 (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Charlotte (c) -200 vs. Alexa Bliss +150 (WWE RAW Women’s Championship)

Damian Priest (c) -275 vs. Sheamus +230 vs. Jeff Hardy +500 (WWE US Championship)

Roman Reigns (c) -1000 vs. Finn Balor +500 (WWE Universal Championship)

The Usos (c) -250 vs. The Street Profits +170 (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Liv Morgan -400 vs. Carmella +250