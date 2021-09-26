Liv Morgan spoke with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda about if her momentum is building up again to a point where she can become one of the top women’s stars on SmackDown.

“Yeah, I do, I feel like the past two years of my career I’ve had moments where I feel like I’ve had so much momentum and just about to break through — and then, I don’t,” Morgan said. “I do feel like this time is different. I like to think positively and I’m very glass half full. So, when I look back and I’m like, ‘You know, maybe, I wasn’t ready as a I thought and that’s why I didn’t break through.’ Even though I wanted it just the same, maybe I just wasn’t ready, as a performer.

“Now, I feel so much more well-rounded that I’m just ready. I’m ready for that top spot. I’m ready to be that girl. I definitely feel like after Money in the Bank I’m just going to keep the momentum going until I become SmackDown Women’s Champion.”

Morgan is set to face Carmella at tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The PPV gets going at 8 pm ET (Kickoff at 7 pm ET) on Peacock/WWE Network.

