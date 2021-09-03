It looks like YouTube star, social media influencer, podcast host, boxer and actor Logan Paul will be returning to WWE TV during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

As seen below, Paul revealed on Twitter that he was backstage at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for tonight’s SmackDown taping.

“Got so much love from the @WWE Universe last week, I had to come back for more [face throwing a kiss emoji] #SmackDown,” Paul wrote.

WWE has not announced Paul for tonight’s show as of this writing, but they did re-tweet his photo with the “eyes” emoji, and use it to plug tonight’s broadcast.

Paul appeared on the post-SummerSlam edition of RAW on August 23 for a Moist TV segment with The Miz and John Morrison, which led to The Miz turning on Morrison. Paul received major heat from the RAW crowd that night but tried to play somewhat of a babyface, greeting Xavier Woods on the ramp as he walked out on The Miz and Morrison while they were arguing. Paul originally appeared for WWE back on SmackDown in the lead-up to WrestleMania 37. He then appeared as Sami Zayn’s guest at WrestleMania 37 Night Two, for Zayn’s loss to Kevin Owens. The post-match segment saw Paul congratulate Owens, which didn’t sit well with Zayn. Zayn argued with Paul, and Paul shoved him and then raised Owens’ arm in victory. The segment ended with Owens dropping Paul with a Stunner.

There is no word on what WWE has planned for Paul on tonight’s SmackDown, or if he will be appearing on the broadcast.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the announced line-up:

* Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits in a Championship Contender’s match

* Finn Balor vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns