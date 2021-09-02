AEW President Tony Khan announced through his Twitter that PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo, originally scheduled for this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view, will be postponed to a future episode of AEW Rampage.

The Women’s Casino Battle Royale match that was originally set for the Buy In pay-per-view pre show will now be on the main card.

“Thank you to you fans supporting #AEWDynamite LIVE next on TNT!” Tony writes. “The Women’s Casino Battle Royale, which was booked on the Buy In, will now be featured on the ALL OUT ppv card. Due to travel issues, the @BASTARDPAC vs. @AndradeElIdolo bout is postponed until a future #AEWRampage”

Khan also announced that Abadon, KiLynn King, and “Legit” Layla Hirsch have been added to the Battle Royale. Other participants include Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Hikaru Shida, and numerous others.

You can see the full card for AEW All Out at this link.

The full announcements from Tony Khan are below:

