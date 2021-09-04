Max Caster is back to rapping on AEW programming.

As noted, Caster returned to work for AEW at Wednesday’s pre-Dynamite tapings, presumably to air on next Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” episode. Caster returned to help Anthony Bowens in his main event match against Griff Garrison. It was noted that Caster did not rap at the Wednesday taping. This was his first appearance since the controversial rap on the 100th episode of Dark in August, which led to time away from the company and speculation on his future.

In an update, The Acclaimed returned to the ring together at Friday’s pre-Rampage AEW Dark tapings, which should air next Tuesday night. They faced Shawn Dean and Robert Anthony in the main event match. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

While Caster did not perform a rap at Wednesday’s taping, he did get back on the mic at Friday’s taping.

It was noted that Caster rapped as he and Bowens were doing their entrance for the match. Bowens stopped Caster during the rap and asked if “AEW was scripting our promos now” because Caster had just delivered a few very positive AEW rhymes. Caster then performed a new rap, saying he will try to be less offensive moving forward. That rap reportedly included a line about how small Dean’s “peen” is.

The Acclaimed are scheduled to appear at the All Out Fan Fest on Saturday morning, as confirmed in the following tweet from Caster: