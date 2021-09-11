AEW star MJF is evidently not thrilled to travel to Newark, NJ, where next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will take place.

On Friday night, MJF asked his followers via Twitter:

…..do I really have to go to New Jersey?

Several WWE Superstars such as Liv Morgan and “Happy” Baron Corbin responded to MJF’s tweet.

Morgan, a native of New Jersey, reassured MJF that her home state is “lovely” and worth visiting.

NJ is lovely Mr.Friedman

Meanwhile, Corbin seemed to agree with MJF’s views, and called New Jersey “the absolute worst” place to visit. MJF and Corbin then had a brief exchange. Corbin even thanked MJF for lending him money when his luck ran out earlier in the year. The tweets can be seen below.

As reported earlier, Morgan was originally scheduled to take part in a women’s tag team match during Friday’s WWE Super SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. However, the match was nixed due to time constraints.

