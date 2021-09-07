MLW “Fusion: ALPHA” will premiere on Wednesday, September 22 at 7pm ET via the official MLW YouTube channel. It will also air via beIN Sports on Saturdays and Mondays.

MLW has announced that their new ALPHA mini-series will feature “big matches, inter-promotional clashes, shocking alliances, and a new matchmaker in the form of Cesar Duran.”

ALPHA will find MLW “in the midst of a wrestling war with raids, jumps and the fear of invasion.”

On a related note, MLW CEO Court Bauer noted on Twitter that MLW’s project with ViceTV will be coming soon.

“Those asking about @ViceTV x @MLW… that’s coming soon too. [wink face emoji],” he wrote in the tweet below.

Stay tuned for more on ALPHA. You can see the new trailer below: