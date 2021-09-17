Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead has been announced for the MLW Fightland taping.

The match is being billed as a women’s featherweight bout. MLW had previously hyped up how Savoy would be making her debut at Fightland. This will also be Holidead’s debut.

MLW noted in their announcement, “A splendid mix of chaos and technical excellence, Holidead has toured around the world, including competing in Japan. Holidead is a popular female fighter with her iconic face paint, making her a face you won’t soon forget. Promising to bring a fury of pain in her MLW debut, Holidead looks to channel ‘the dark side, which is the best side,’ according to the featherweight. Holidead will be tested as she faces the talented hybrid wrestler, Nicole Savoy. A globetrotting grappler in her own right, Savoy blends technical finesse with Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, making her a complex challenge for any adversary.”

The MLW Fightland edition of Fusion will be taped on Saturday, October 2 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Below is the current card:

Title vs. Title

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone

Fatal 4 Way for the MLW Middleweight Title

Tajiri vs. Arez vs. Aramis vs. Myron Reed (c)

2021 Opera Cup Tournament: Opening Round, Semi-finals

Alex Shelley, Bobby Fish, Lee Moriarty, Davey Richards, Tom Lawlor, TJP, Matt Cross, Calvin Tankman

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks will be in action