In three days, at MLW’s Fightland tapings, Alex Hammerstone will have quite the hurdle in front of him when he battles Jacob Fatu in a title versus title match for both the MLW National Openweight and World Heavyweight Championships, respectively. But that all could change after tonight.

Tonight, on the MLW Fusion: Alpha, Hammerstone will test his luck by defending his title against “Filthy” Tom Lawlor in the main event.

Last week, Lawlor spoke with the company’s newest matchmaker, Cesar Duran, about his lack of title opportunities as of late. Hopeful he would become Fatu’s next challenger, Duran toyed with Lawlor by giving him a title fight with Hammerstone instead. Should Lawlor win tonight, he might become the next man on Fatu’s hit list. Will the former World Heavyweight and Opera Cup victor add another piece of gold to his already polished MLW résumé?

Not only will that blockbuster matchup happen tonight, but MLW will showcase their expanded luchador roster by having a high-flying exchange between Arez and Aramis. And the “Suplex Assassin” Alex Kane will make his Fusion: Alpha debut.

Below are the matches for tonight’s MLW Fusion: Alpha:

* MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Tom Lawlor

* Arez vs. Aramis

* Alex Kane debuts

Be sure to join our live coverage of MLW Fusion: Alpha at 7 PM ET!