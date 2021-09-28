MVP, who is currently recovering from knee surgery, took to Twitter and responded to a fan who said it doesn’t make sense how The Hurt Business got back together on last night’s WWE RAW.

For those who missed it, RAW saw Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin interfere on behalf of Bobby Lashley during the opening match between Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They later interfered in the Steel Cage main event, but failed to secure the win and the title for Lashley. It wasn’t clear if this was a one-night reunion or if the group is back together for good, but Benjamin and Alexander were wearing their Hurt Business t-shirts, and posed for a backstage photo with Lashley.

MVP tweeted several dozen clapping emojis in response to the reunion on RAW. A fan responded about how it doesn’t make sense, wondering if Lashley just forgave Benjamin and Alexander after their split back in late March.

The fan wrote, “it’s okay but like it doesn’t make sense ? did they actually just forgive each other after the whole fight lmao”

MVP responded, “You didn’t grow up with brothers obviously. [face with rolling eyes emoji]”

MVP also re-posted the backstage photo of Lashley, Benjamin and Alexander, and wrote, “Run tell ya Mama’dem!”

MVP, who is expected back on RAW in 4-6 weeks, indicated that the reunion may last for a while. He posted a video from today’s rehab session and wrote, “Back at this rehab!!! I have some extra incentive to get back to BUSINESS!!! [wink face emoji]”

Benjamin also re-posted WWE’s photo to Instagram and captioned it with, “#BACK2BUSINESS”

Alexander tweeted after the RAW reunion and asked fans, “Did you miss us?”

Lashley has not commented on the reunion but he did re-tweet the backstage photo from WWE.

Stay tuned for more on the status of The Hurt Business as we go into the WWE Draft later this week. Below are the related posts:

i’m sorry, they just forgave bobby and each other ??? 🤠 — sunnie 🐇 | famous era 🎸 (@moralofashee) September 28, 2021

it’s okay but like it doesn’t make sense ? did they actually just forgive each other after the whole fight lmao — sunnie 🐇 | famous era 🎸 (@moralofashee) September 28, 2021

You didn't grow up with brothers obviously. 🙄 https://t.co/HHJWTJKQfR — MVP (@The305MVP) September 28, 2021