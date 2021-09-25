Netflix released a clip earlier today of the upcoming film, Red Notice, featuring The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.

The Netflix exclusive begins stream on Friday, November 12, and is said to be the biggest budget to-date for a Netflix movie.

Below is a synopsis and the exclusive clip:

“An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.”

As noted, Rock is not expected to have a match at next year’s WrestleMania 38, but is reportedly considered a “virtual lock” for the following year when WrestleMania 39 heads to the Hollywood/Los Angeles area. A match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the expected match.

It will likely depend on Rock’s busy schedule, so things could easily change. There were previous reports of him appearing at this year’s Survivor Series, to celebrate 25 years since his WWE debut.