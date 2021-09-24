Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin is now official for next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning and announced the match.

Sydal and Martin started teaming earlier this month with a win over The Factory’s Aaron Solo and QT Marshall on AEW Dark. They then took a loss to FTR on last week’s Dynamite show. Rhodes last teamed with Johnson on the June 4 edition of Friday Night Dynamite, when they took a loss to Marshall and Anthony Ogogo. Rhodes has wrestled just four matches since then – he teamed with Brock Anderson for a win over Solo and Marshall on the June 6 Friday Night Dynamite, defeated Marshall in a Strap Match on the July 7 Road Rager edition of Dynamite, then lost to Malakai Black on the August 4 Homecoming edition of Dynamite and this week’s Grand Slam Dynamite.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY:

* AEW TNT Champion Miro defends against Sammy Guevara

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

Stay tuned for more.