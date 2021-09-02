The America First Policy Institute (AFPI) has announced that former WWE CEO Linda McMahon is their new Chairman of the Center for the American Worker. McMahon also serves as Chair of the Board for AFPI.

“The American worker is the heart of our country,” said McMahon in a press release. “AFPI’s Center for the American Worker will reignite the focus on the dignity of work. We have to make sure that the workers, the innovators, and the entrepreneurs who bring these businesses to life have the tools and skills that they need for their workforce.”

AFPI President/CEO Brooke Rollins added, “There is no stronger advocate or voice for the American worker and their employers than Linda McMahon—an entrepreneur who helped grow a two-person small business to a worldwide, publicly traded corporation that employs hundreds. While serving as the 25th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, she advocated on behalf of the 30 million small businesses in America—the backbone of our Nation’s economy. I am excited for Linda to carry out AFPI’s mission putting the American worker FIRST.”

An executive summary of the Center for the American Worker flagship paper can be found at this link.

AFPI included the following video and bio for McMahon: