The first match in the opening round of the 2021 MLW Opera Cup Tournament has been announced.

The match at the upcoming MLW Fightland taping will see Tom Lawlor take on Davey Richards to kick the eight-man tournament off.

As noted, the Fightland tapings on Saturday, October 2 in Philadelphia will feature the opening and semi-final rounds of the Opera Cup Tournament. The other 6 participants are Bobby Fish, Alex Shelley, Lee Moriarty, Calvin Tankman, TJP, and Matt Cross.

MLW Fightland will be taped on Saturday, October 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. It will then air as a one-hour Vice TV special on Thursday, October 7 at 10pm ET, following the “Dark Side of the Ring” episode that airs that night, focusing on the controversial life and career of Ion Croitoru (aka Johnny K9, Bruiser Bedlam).

Below is the updated card for the Fightland taping, but it should be noted that not all matches will air on the Vice TV special.

Title vs. Title

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone

Fatal 4 Way for the MLW Middleweight Title

Tajiri vs. Arez vs. Aramis vs. Myron Reed (c)

2021 Opera Cup Tournament: Opening Round, Semi-finals

Opening Round: Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Richards

Other participants – Alex Shelley, Bobby Fish, Lee Moriarty, TJP, Matt Cross, Calvin Tankman

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks will be in action