Three new matches have been announced for next Friday’s taped two-hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

It was announced during tonight’s Rampage that Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley will face Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki in a Lights Out match. An eight-man bout was also announced with Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade taking on AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers, Santana and Ortiz. Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford will also take place.

Below is the updated line-up for next Friday’s two-hour Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage on TNT:

* Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

* Lights Out Match: Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers, Santana and Ortiz vs. Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade

* CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky with Dan Lambert

* Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Jurassic Express