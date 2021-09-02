There is now just one spot left for the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale at the AEW All Out pay-per-view as AEW President Tony Khan announced during today’s media call that Riho will compete in the match.

Riho joins Anna Jay, Kiera Hogan, Jade Cargill, Abadon, KiLynn King, Leyla Hirsch, Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Rebel, Jami Hayter, Emi Sakura, and Hikaru Shida as confirmed entrants.

The winner of the match will become the new #1 contender to the AEW Women’s World Title, currently held by Britt Baker. She will defend against Kris Statlander at the pay-per-view.

The 2021 AEW All Out pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, September 5 from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Below is the current card:

AEW World Title Match

Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker (c)

Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Miro (c)

Women’s Casino Battle Royale

Riho, Anna Jay, Kiera Hogan, Jade Cargill, Abadon, KiLynn King, Leyla Hirsch, Nyla Rose, Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, Rebel, Jami Hayter, Emi Sakura, Hikaru Shida, 1 more competitor TBA

Winner earns a future shot at the AEW Women’s World Title.

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

Jericho’s AEW in-ring career will be on the line.

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

The Buy In Pre-show Match

Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Matt Hardy, Jack Evans, Angelico, Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy