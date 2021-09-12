The new rumored location for November’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer noted that AEW didn’t confirm or deny the location. He also didn’t specify the venue location.

Full Gear was originally going to take place in Louis, Missouri on November 6, 2021. As noted, the date is now November 13 and was changed due to pay-per-view competition from UFC’s return to Madison Square Garden.

Stay tuned for updates on the location for Full Gear.