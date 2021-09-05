WWE announced this Tuesday that fans will be able to witness the bachelor and bachelorette parties for Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell.

“It’s time to party,” wrote WWE. “This Tuesday, the NXT Universe are invited to witness the bachelor and bachelorette parties of soon-to-be husband-and-wife Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell on NXT! There is no telling what kind of fun InDex will be having a week before they are set to tie the knot. Don’t miss out on the party this Tuesday on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

Lumis and Hartwell’s wedding is set for the Tuesday, September 14 episode of NXT.

Below is the updated line-up for Tuesday’s WWE NXT:

* Bachelor and bachelorette parties for Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell

* Julius and Brutus Creed to make their in-ring debuts

* MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter) (c) vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch (NXT Tag Team Championships Match)

* Mei Ying in action

* Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (c) vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter (NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships)

* Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray