New ROH Tag Team Champions were crowned on the latest ROH TV episode.

ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee and Kenny King defeated Homicide and Chris Dickinson to become the new ROH Tag Team Champions on this weekend’s ROH TV episode.

This is the second time that Lee and King have held the ROH Tag Team Championships. The two won the titles back in February but lost them at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view in March. For the match at the Anniversary show, La Bestia del Ring had substituted for Lee.

Homicide and Chris Dickinson had won the ROH Tag Team titles from Rhett Titus and Jonathan Gresham in July at Best in the World.

As noted, Sunday, September 12 is ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII. Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and La Bestia del Ring are challenging Shane Taylor Promotions for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titles.

Homicide and Chris Dickinson are also on the Death Before Dishonor card. They will be teaming up with Tony Deppen to go against John Walters, LSG, and Lee Moriarty. The full card for tomorrow’s show is available here.