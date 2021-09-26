Earlier Chris Jericho took to social media to announce a match that will be happening exclusively on the “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy” cruise.

The match is Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Will Hobbs.

Jericho tweeted, “Stoked to announce this HUGE MATCH exclusive to the @jericho_cruise! #OrangeJericho will make our debut on the #TripleWhammy as #LeChampion & @orangecassidy will take on @starkmanjones & @TrueWillieHobbs! Go to http://chrisjerichocruise.com and book your cabin NOW!#DemoSqueezed”

Other AEW stars that are scheduled to be at the event include Shawn Spears, Wardlow, Chaos Project, Gunn Club, Britt Baker, and Lance Archer.

The cruise sails from Miami to Grand Bahama Island on Thursday, October 21 – Monday, October 25.

More information about the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy” cruise is available here.