The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be on the line during tomorrow’s Super SmackDown episode from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

WWE just announced that The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits tomorrow night on SmackDown.

Last Friday’s SmackDown saw The Street Profits face The Usos in a Championship Contender’s match. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins won by DQ due to Jey Uso attacking Ford when he wasn’t the legal man. After the match, The Usos double teamed Dawkins at ringside but Ford made the save. The segment ended with Ford and Dawkins celebrating on top of the announce table.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s live Super SmackDown from MSG. Below is the current announced line-up:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against The Street Profits

* Brock Lesnar returns to SmackDown

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair sign their Extreme Rules contract

* Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

* Sasha Banks is advertised to return by the WWE and MSG websites, but has not been officially announced by WWE

* John Cena is advertised to appear, likely for the dark main event. MSG has Cena and The Street Profits vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos advertised

* RAW Superstars are advertised to appear on the MSG and WWE websites – WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, The New Day, Drew McIntyre