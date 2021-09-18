Carmella vs. Liv Morgan is now official for WWE Extreme Rules.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Morgan and Toni Storm defeat Carmella and Zelina Vega via count out after Carmella thought her nose had been broken by Morgan. After the match, Morgan issued a challenge to Carmella for Extreme Rules and promised to make her look as ugly on the outside as she is on the inside.

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville later confirmed Morgan vs. Carmella for the pay-per-view during a segment in the trainer’s room. Vega declared that if Morgan wants Carmella at the pay-per-view, she will have to face her next Friday on the go-home SmackDown episode. WWE then confirmed Morgan vs. Vega for next Friday.

The Morgan vs. Carmella feud has been going on all summer. Carmella defeated Morgan on the June 4 SmackDown, but Morgan then pinned Carmella on the June 11 and June 25 SmackDown shows.

The 2021 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place on September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Below is the updated announced card, along with related shots from SmackDown:

WWE Universal Title Match

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Damian Priest (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Carmella vs. Liv Morgan

"I'm going to make you look as hideous on the outside as you are on the inside." 😱@YaOnlyLivvOnce wants @CarmellaWWE at #ExtremeRules! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LJDi8CZ1uH — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2021

