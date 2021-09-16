The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be defended at WWE Extreme Rules.

WWE just announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend against The Street Profits at Extreme Rules.

This match comes after The Usos got themselves disqualified in a non-title match on the September 3 SmackDown, and then again in a title defense on last week’s Super SmackDown.

The 2021 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place on September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Below is the updated announced card:

WWE Universal Title Match

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Sheamus vs. Damian Priest (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)