Tommaso Ciampa is your new WWE NXT Champion.

The main event of tonight’s NXT 2.0 revamp episode saw Ciampa win a Fatal 4 Way to capture the vacant NXT Title. The other competitors in the match were Pete Dunne, LA Knight and newcomer Von Wagner (Cal Bloom, son of Wayne Bloom). Wagner was added to the match as Kyle O’Reilly’s replacement due to an earlier attack by Dunne and Ridge Holland.

This is Ciampa’s second run with the NXT Title. The belt was declared vacant this past weekend by Samoa Joe, who was forced to relinquish the strap due to an injury. Joe held the title for 20 days, winning it from Karrion Kross back at Takeover 36 on August 22.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: