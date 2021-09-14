A new tag team match and singles match have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 revamp episode, and another match has been removed from the line-up.

The match will see Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter take on Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. This match comes after Jayne, Dolin and Mandy Rose attacked Carter and Catanzaro following last week’s loss to NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark.

WWE also announced that “B-Fab” Briana Brandy will make her official in-ring debut on tonight’s show. There is no word yet on who she will face. Brandy is currently feuding with Elektra Lopez while the Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma stables battle.

On a related note, it was reported earlier how Franky Monet vs. NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez would not be happening on tonight’s show as advertised. In an update, WWE has pulled that match from their official preview for tonight’s show. There is still no word on why the match was nixed from tonight’s show, but WWE officials were aware that the match needed to be pulled as of Monday morning.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT revamp episode. Below is the current advertised line-up:

* The official in-ring debut of Hit Row’s “B-Fab” Briana Brandy

* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* The wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis

* LA Knight vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the vacant NXT Title