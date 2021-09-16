New WWE NXT Superstar Malik Blade will make his official in-ring debut during tomorrow’s WWE 205 Live episode, taped earlier this week at the Performance Center in Orlando.

Blade will go up against Boa in singles action.

Blade, real name Joshua Dawkins, was trained by WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, and is the nephew of NBA Legend Darryl Dawkins. The 23 year old, who stands 6-foot-1, signed with WWE as a part of the August Performance Center Class, which also features Bobby Steveson, Brooks Jensen (Ben Buchanan), Brady Booker, Jessica Woynilko and Joseph Fatu, brother to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Blade made a tweet in late August, thanking Dudley for his help.

“I’m officially in the WWE and couldn’t be more grateful . It’s actually insane to know this is my life. Thank you god for granting me these opportunities . My time spent at @DvonAcademy truly set me up for this moment thank you @TestifyDVon and every one of my trianing partners,” Blade wrote.

WWE has also announced Valentina Feroz vs. Amari Miller and Andre Chase vs. Trey Baxter for this week’s 205 Live. You can click here for spoilers from the taping. This is a rare 205 Live episode as it features three matches. This is also the first 205 Live episode from the revamped WWE Performance Center arena.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Blade’s new Instagram post below: