WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque is reportedly doing well after his recent heart surgery.

As noted, WWE announced back on September 8 that Triple H underwent successful heart surgery the week before at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. WWE noted that the operation was needed after Triple H suffered a cardiac event, which was caused by a genetic heart issue. WWE also said Triple H was expected to make a full recovery.

In an update, word is that everything remains quiet regarding Triple H’s condition, but he’s in good enough shape that he’s taking phone calls, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE talents have been told that they can call Triple H and wish him well, but that they are not to talk about any WWE business with him.

Triple H missed this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 reset taping, and there’s no word yet on when he will be back to work full-time.

