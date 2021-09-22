The December WWE pay-per-view event will be the 2021 TLC event.

WWE previously announced that an un-named pay-per-view would be held on December 12 at the Allstate Arena near Chicago. In an update, PWInsider reports that sources have confirmed the December event to be the annual TLC pay-per-view.

It’s interesting to note that PWInsider’s report notes that the TLC pay-per-view will be held on December 19. WWE announced back in August that the December pay-per-view would be held on December 12. That same August announcement listed a non-televised WWE Supershow live event from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa for December 19.

The new report from PWInsider also notes that there is no confirmed market for TLC as of this writing. It’s possible they forgot about the August announcement from WWE, or it’s also possible that WWE has special events planned for December 12 and December 19.

Below is the updated list of 2021 WWE pay-per-view and special events:

* September 26: Extreme Rules from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

* October 21: Crown Jewel from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

* November 21: Survivor Series from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City

* December 12: TLC from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois