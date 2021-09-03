Orange Cassidy took on Jack Evans on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Cassidy won with a small package roll-up, but the surprising part was that Cassidy won the match during the picture-in-picture commercial break.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer noted that this was done on purpose. The goal was to encourage fans to keep watching the show even during the PIP breaks. However, it is not expected to be a common occurrence, but this was done to send a message to fans that things can happen at anytime.

A finish during a commercial is something that AEW EVP Cody Rhodes has talked about in the past. On a past Talk Is Jericho, while discussing his Dog Collar match with Brodie Lee, Rhodes talked about breaking the rules of pro wrestling.

“He (Lee) was really adamant that, going into commercial, we do a really big bump in the commercial,” Rhodes said. “Again, another one of the rules, ‘you can’t give anything away in the commercial’ and so you can, and I love that about here. I’m waiting for us to do a finish in the commercial. ‘Here’s what missed!'”