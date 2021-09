WWE President Nick Khan was backstage at last night’s WWE SmackDown in Philadelphia, according to WrestleVotes.

Khan had been around Vince McMahon and those close to Vince throughout the day.

The reason for the multiple meetings wasn’t known, but Khan showing up to TV “isn’t an everyday thing.”

Hired by WWE in early August 2020, Khan made some headlines last month in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport.

