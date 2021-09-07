– Below are highlights from the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament Match between Angelina Love and Rok-C. As noted, the finals are now set for the vacant championship as Miranda Alize faces Rok-C at Death Before Dishonor this Sunday at 8 pm ET. The event takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage of the PPV!

– NJPW Strong: Autumn Attack tapings take place on September 25 and 26. Below are the current lineups:

September 25

* Tom Lawlor vs. Ren Narita

* Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Clark Connors, and TJP vs. Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey, and Hikuleo

* Karl Fredericks vs. Will Ospreay

* Fred Rosser vs. Miinoru Suzuki

September 26

* Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors vs. Will Ospreay and a mystery partner

* Jay White vs. Daniel Garcia

* Lio Rush vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Tom Lawlor and Royce Isaacs vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer

