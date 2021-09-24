New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Climax continued today, with the main event seeing Okada using his signature Rainmaker to pick up the victory over EVIL.
The round-robin tournament runs through October 21 with the winner receiving a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match at Wrestle Kingdom in January. They will have to also defend that opportunity for the rest of this year.
Below are the full results for night four:
- Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto
- Tama Tonga defeated Chase Owens
- Jeff Cobb defeated YOSHI-HASHI
- Taichi defeated SANADA
- Kazuchika Okada defeated EVIL
Night five of the G1 Climax will take place this Sunday, September 26 at 3AM EST. The card for night five can be seen below:
- A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- A Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. KENTA
- A Block: Toru Yano vs. Tanga Loa
- A Block: Great-O-Khan vs. Yujiro Takahashi
- Shingo Takagi vs. Yuji Nagata
- Master Wato vs. Kosei Fujita
