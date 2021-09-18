NJPW G1 Climax 31 began earlier today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, Shinago Takagi defeated Tomohiro Ishii.
The round-robin tournament runs through October 21 with the winner receiving a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match at Wrestle Kingdom in January. They will have to also defend that opportunity for the rest of this year.
Below are the full results:
* Yujiro Takahashi defeated Kota Ibushi
* Great-O-Khan defeated Tanga Loa
* Toru Yano defeated KENTA
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Tetsuya Naito
* Shingo Takagi defeated Tomohiro Ishii
Here are the current standings:
A Block
* Shingo Takagi 2 points (1-0)
* Yujiro Takahashi 2 points (1-0)
* Great-O-Khan 2 points (1-0)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-0)
* Toru Yano 2 points (1-0)
* KENTA 0 points (0-1)
* Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-1)
* Kota Ibushi 0 points (0-1)
* Tanga Loa 0 points (0-1)
* Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-1)
B Block
* Kazuchika Okada 0 points (0-0)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 0 points (0-0)
* Jeff Cobb 0 points (0-0)
* YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-0)
* Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-0)
* EVIL 0 points (0-0)
* Chase Owens 0 points (0-0)
* Tama Tonga 0 points (0-0)
* SANADA 0 points (0-0)
* Taichi 0 points (0-0)
Night Two continues tomorrow with the following matches in B Block:
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada
* Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi
* SANADA vs. Tama Tonga
* Jeff Cobb vs. Chase Owens
* YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL
