NJPW G1 Climax 31 began earlier today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, Shinago Takagi defeated Tomohiro Ishii.

The round-robin tournament runs through October 21 with the winner receiving a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match at Wrestle Kingdom in January. They will have to also defend that opportunity for the rest of this year.

Below are the full results:

* Yujiro Takahashi defeated Kota Ibushi

* Great-O-Khan defeated Tanga Loa

* Toru Yano defeated KENTA

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Tetsuya Naito

* Shingo Takagi defeated Tomohiro Ishii

Here are the current standings:

A Block

* Shingo Takagi 2 points (1-0)

* Yujiro Takahashi 2 points (1-0)

* Great-O-Khan 2 points (1-0)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-0)

* Toru Yano 2 points (1-0)

* KENTA 0 points (0-1)

* Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-1)

* Kota Ibushi 0 points (0-1)

* Tanga Loa 0 points (0-1)

* Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-1)

B Block

* Kazuchika Okada 0 points (0-0)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 0 points (0-0)

* Jeff Cobb 0 points (0-0)

* YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-0)

* Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-0)

* EVIL 0 points (0-0)

* Chase Owens 0 points (0-0)

* Tama Tonga 0 points (0-0)

* SANADA 0 points (0-0)

* Taichi 0 points (0-0)

Night Two continues tomorrow with the following matches in B Block:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada

* Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi

* SANADA vs. Tama Tonga

* Jeff Cobb vs. Chase Owens

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL