NJPW G1 Climax 31 began earlier today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in a match that nearly went to the a 30 minute draw, but Okada won in the final seconds with a tombstone and a final rainmaker.

The round-robin tournament runs through October 21 with the winner receiving a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match at Wrestle Kingdom in January. They will have to also defend that opportunity for the rest of this year.

Below are the full results:

* EVIL defeated YOSHI-HASHI

* Jeff Cobb defeated Chase Owens

* SANADA defeated Tama Tonga

* Taichi defeated Hirooki Goto

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

Here are the current standings:

A Block

* Shingo Takagi 2 points (1-0)

* Yujiro Takahashi 2 points (1-0)

* Great-O-Khan 2 points (1-0)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-0)

* Toru Yano 2 points (1-0)

* KENTA 0 points (0-1)

* Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-1)

* Kota Ibushi 0 points (0-1)

* Tanga Loa 0 points (0-1)

* Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-1)

B Block

* Kazuchika Okada 2 points (1-0)

* Jeff Cobb 2 points (1-0)

* EVIL 2 points (1-0)

* SANADA 2 points (1-0)

* Taichi 2 points (1-0)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 0 points (0-1)

* YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-1)

* Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-1)

* Chase Owens 0 points (0-1)

* Tama Tonga 0 points (0-1)

Night Three continues on Thursday with the following matches in A Block:

* Shingo Takagi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Tanga Loa

* KENTA vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Toru Yano vs. Great-O-Khan