NJPW G1 Climax 31 began earlier today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in a match that nearly went to the a 30 minute draw, but Okada won in the final seconds with a tombstone and a final rainmaker.
The round-robin tournament runs through October 21 with the winner receiving a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match at Wrestle Kingdom in January. They will have to also defend that opportunity for the rest of this year.
Below are the full results:
* EVIL defeated YOSHI-HASHI
* Jeff Cobb defeated Chase Owens
* SANADA defeated Tama Tonga
* Taichi defeated Hirooki Goto
* Kazuchika Okada defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi
Here are the current standings:
A Block
* Shingo Takagi 2 points (1-0)
* Yujiro Takahashi 2 points (1-0)
* Great-O-Khan 2 points (1-0)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-0)
* Toru Yano 2 points (1-0)
* KENTA 0 points (0-1)
* Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-1)
* Kota Ibushi 0 points (0-1)
* Tanga Loa 0 points (0-1)
* Tomohiro Ishii 0 points (0-1)
B Block
* Kazuchika Okada 2 points (1-0)
* Jeff Cobb 2 points (1-0)
* EVIL 2 points (1-0)
* SANADA 2 points (1-0)
* Taichi 2 points (1-0)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 0 points (0-1)
* YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-1)
* Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-1)
* Chase Owens 0 points (0-1)
* Tama Tonga 0 points (0-1)
Night Three continues on Thursday with the following matches in A Block:
* Shingo Takagi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Kota Ibushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Tanga Loa
* KENTA vs. Yujiro Takahashi
* Toru Yano vs. Great-O-Khan
