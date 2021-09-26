NJPW G1 Climax 31 continued earlier today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Kota Ibushi by submission.
The round-robin tournament runs through October 21 with the winner receiving a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match at Wrestle Kingdom in January. They will have to also defend that opportunity for the rest of this year.
Below are the full results:
* Great-O-Khan defeated Yujiro Takahashi
* Toru Yano defeated Tanga Loa
* KENTA defeated Tomohiro Ishii
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Kota Ibushi
Here are the current standings:
A Block
* Great-O-Khan 8 points (4-0)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 6 points (3-0)
* Toru Yano 6 points (3-1)
* KENTA 6 points (3-1)
* Shingo Takagi 4 points (2-1)
* Yujiro Takahashi 4 points (2-2)
* Kota Ibushi 4 points (2-2)
* Tanga Loa 2 points (1-2)
* Tomohiro Ishii 2 points (1-3)
* Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-9) Out with knee injury, forfeited remaining matches
B Block
* Kazuchika Okada 4 points (2-0)
* Jeff Cobb 4 points (2-0)
* Taichi 4 points (2-0)
* EVIL 2 points (1-1)
* SANADA 2 points (1-1)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 2 points (1-1)
* Tama Tonga 2 points (1-1)
* YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-2)
* Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-2)
* Chase Owens 0 points (0-2)
Night Five continues on Wednesday with the following matches in B Block:
* Taichi vs. EVIL
* SANADA vs. Chase Owens
* Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tama Tonga
* Kazuchika Okada vs. YOSHI-HASHI
