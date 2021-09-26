NJPW G1 Climax 31 continued earlier today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Kota Ibushi by submission.

The round-robin tournament runs through October 21 with the winner receiving a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match at Wrestle Kingdom in January. They will have to also defend that opportunity for the rest of this year.

Below are the full results:

* Great-O-Khan defeated Yujiro Takahashi

* Toru Yano defeated Tanga Loa

* KENTA defeated Tomohiro Ishii

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Kota Ibushi

Here are the current standings:

A Block

* Great-O-Khan 8 points (4-0)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 6 points (3-0)

* Toru Yano 6 points (3-1)

* KENTA 6 points (3-1)

* Shingo Takagi 4 points (2-1)

* Yujiro Takahashi 4 points (2-2)

* Kota Ibushi 4 points (2-2)

* Tanga Loa 2 points (1-2)

* Tomohiro Ishii 2 points (1-3)

* Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-9) Out with knee injury, forfeited remaining matches

B Block

* Kazuchika Okada 4 points (2-0)

* Jeff Cobb 4 points (2-0)

* Taichi 4 points (2-0)

* EVIL 2 points (1-1)

* SANADA 2 points (1-1)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 2 points (1-1)

* Tama Tonga 2 points (1-1)

* YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-2)

* Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-2)

* Chase Owens 0 points (0-2)

Night Five continues on Wednesday with the following matches in B Block:

* Taichi vs. EVIL

* SANADA vs. Chase Owens

* Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tama Tonga

* Kazuchika Okada vs. YOSHI-HASHI