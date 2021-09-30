NJPW G1 Climax 31 continued earlier today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, Shingo Takagi defeated KENTA via pinfall.
The round-robin tournament runs through October 21 with the winner receiving a IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match at Wrestle Kingdom in January. They will have to also defend that opportunity for the rest of this year. Below are today’s results:
* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Tanga Loa
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Great-O-Khan
* Kota Ibushi defeated Toru Yano
* Shingo Takagi defeated KENTA
Here are the current standings:
A Block
* Great-O-Khan 8 points (4-1)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 8 points (4-0)
* Toru Yano 6 points (3-2)
* KENTA 6 points (3-2)
* Shingo Takagi 6 points (3-1)
* Kota Ibushi 6 points (3-2)
* Yujiro Takahashi 4 points (2-2)
* Tomohiro Ishii 4 points (2-3)
* Tanga Loa 2 points (1-3)
* Tetsuya Naito 0 points (0-9) Out with knee injury, forfeited remaining matches
B Block
* Kazuchika Okada 6 points (3-0)
* Jeff Cobb 6 points (3-0)
* Taichi 4 points (2-1)
* EVIL 4 points (2-1)
* SANADA 4 points (2-1)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 4 points (2-1)
* Tama Tonga 2 points (1-2)
* YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-3)
* Hirooki Goto 0 points (0-3)
* Chase Owens 0 points (0-3)
The tournament continues tomorrow with the following B Block matches:
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Hirooki Goto
* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Taichi
* EVIL vs. Chase Owens
* Jeff Cobb vs. Tama Tonga
